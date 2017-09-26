NFLer Implies 'Urinating Like a Dog' TD Celebration Was Directed at Trump

New York Giants star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hinted Monday that his touchdown celebration where he pretended to urinate in the Philadelphia Eagles end zone was a response to President Trump calling players who kneel for the National Anthem “sons of b****es .”

Odell Beckham Jr. hints that his urination celebration was a shot at Trump // #SpeaksForItself https://t.co/0RloVOXRbu — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 26, 2017

Beckham responded to a tweet that questioned whether the move was in response to the president’s remarks on Sunday, saying “If u seen that, I have to tip my hat to u for thinkin outside the box. #URRIGHTONPOINT impressed.”

“I was in the end zone. I scored a touchdown,” Beckham said, according to NJ.com. “I’m a dog so I acted like a dog. I don’t know if the rulebook said you can’t hike your leg. (The referee) said I peed on somebody, so I was trying to find the imaginary ghost that I peed on. But I didn’t see him.”

If u seen that , I have to tip my hat to u for thinkin outside the box. #URRIGHTONPOINT impressed — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) September 25, 2017

