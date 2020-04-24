NFL's Aaron Rodgers Won't Lecture People To "Stay Home" While He Lives In A Mansion

Aaron Rodgers, superstar quarterback of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers, will not join other wealthy celebrities in pretending the stay-at-home orders are difficult for them while they stay cooped up in their multi-million dollar homes.

Speaking about the coronavirus situation with former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk on The Hawk Cast on Friday, Rodgers said, “One thing that I haven’t done or will not do is (be) one of those celebs who’s telling you how difficult it is, or that ‘stay-in-your-home’ stuff, from a mansion.”

Hawk mentioned he’d seen some celebrities posting videos online complaining about how hard it is for them to be quarantined with a beach in the background.

“Ya, I just think that kind of falls on deaf ears,” Rodgers responded. “Because what I do know is that my friends who are small-business owners are really hurting and if you think about small businesses, there’s such a family atmosphere.”

“Not only are the owners struggling but they’re having to lay employees off or furlough employees or cut employee hours, like that’s tough. You’re doing it to people you love and spend so much time with,” he stated.

Continuing, the QB said, “There are real people hurting, so I’m not going sit here in my privilege and tell people from my ivory tower to do this or do that… I know people are hurting and that’s way more important to me than some message of ‘I can relate to ya.'”

It’s refreshing to hear a down-to-earth response from a celebrity instead of resorting to instinctive virtue signaling.

Click the link below to listen to the full interview:

