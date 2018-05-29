Nicaragua Unrest: Travel Warning Issued, US Embassy In Managua Temporarily Closed

The Embassy of the United States in Managua will be closed to visitors Tuesday as unrest intensifies in Nicaragua. It also asked people planning to travel to the strife-torn nation to reconsider the trip.

Thousands of protesters hit the streets of Managua and other cities Monday calling for the resignation of President Daniel Ortega and Vice-President Rosario Murillo.

The embassy in a statement released Monday said it would be closed for a day due to “anticipated demonstrations and traffic disruptions.” It, however, will provide “limited emergency consular services by telephone.” The embassy will soon reschedule all regular appointments. People who have prior appointments can avail routine citizen services like passports, reports of births abroad, etc. at . It also suspended routine visa services temporarily until further notice.

U.S. citizens were warned against participating in demonstrations as the Nicaraguan law prohibits foreign nationals from taking part in such forms of protests.

Read more