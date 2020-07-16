Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Jewish Comments But Not For Anti-White Comments

Nick Cannon on Wednesday issued a lengthy apology on Twitter to the Jewish community for his “hurtful and divisive words” but offered no apology for calling white people “evil” subhumans and “savage barbarians.”

First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon)

While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon)

I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon)

I just had the blessed opportunity to converse with Rabbi Abraham Cooper director of global social action

@SimonWiesenthal

My first words to my brother was, I apologize for the hurt I caused the Jewish Community…. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon)

On my podcast I used words & referenced literature I assumed to be factual to uplift my community instead turned out to be hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric that pained another community For this I am deeply sorry but now together we can write a new chapter of healing — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon)

“Notice he hasn’t apologized (nor will he) for his racist beliefs about white people being ‘evil’ because of ‘genetics,'” conservative commentator Mark Dice

remarked

on Twitter. “That kind of ‘hate speech’ is allowed.”

And….the crisis management team has stepped in trying to salvage what’s left of Nick Cannon’s career. Notice he hasn’t apologized (nor will he) for his racist beliefs about white people being “evil” because of “genetics.” That kind of “hate speech” is allowed.

https://t.co/OOLkplODik — Mark Dice (@MarkDice)

Cannon had refused to apologize just one day earlier.

INBOX: ViacomCBS terminates relationship with Nick Cannon after he refuses to apologize or acknowledge wrongdoing by spreading blatantly anti-Semitic conspiracy theories

pic.twitter.com/BD94qu5jws — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson)

Breakfast Club radio host Charlamagne responded to news of Cannon’s firing by saying: “If there’s one thing Jewish people have showed us, it’s they have the power.”

“I can’t wait until the day black people are able to fire people for saying things about us that we deem racist,” Charlamagne said.

“If therefs one thing Jewish people have showed us, itfs they have the power. I canft wait until the day black people are able to fire people for saying things about us that we deem racist.”

@cthagod

defends Nick Cannon after firing.

https://t.co/9tGUnz36Jn — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer)

Charlamagne has yet to apologize.

