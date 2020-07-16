Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Jewish Comments But Not For Anti-White Comments

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Nick Cannon on Wednesday issued a lengthy apology on Twitter to the Jewish community for his “hurtful and divisive words” but offered no apology for calling white people “evil” subhumans and “savage barbarians.”






“Notice he hasn’t apologized (nor will he) for his racist beliefs about white people being ‘evil’ because of ‘genetics,'” conservative commentator Mark Dice
remarked
on Twitter. “That kind of ‘hate speech’ is allowed.”


Cannon had refused to apologize just one day earlier.


Breakfast Club radio host Charlamagne responded to news of Cannon’s firing by saying: “If there’s one thing Jewish people have showed us, it’s they have the power.”

“I can’t wait until the day black people are able to fire people for saying things about us that we deem racist,” Charlamagne said.


Charlamagne has yet to apologize.

