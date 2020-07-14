Nick Cannon Says White People 'True Savages’, ‘Closer To Animals’

Actor Nick Cannon launched into a dehumanizing racist tirade about white people on a recent episode of his podcast, charging that they’re “closer to animals” and “a little less.”

In the “Cannon’s Class” podcast from June 30th, Cannon told rapper and former Public Enemy member Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin that white people were genetically inferior to black people because they lacked melanin in their skin.

“Let’s get down to what it really is then – we talk about the power of melanated [sic] people, when we talk about who we really are as gods and…melanin is so power [sic], and it connects us in a way that the reason why they fear black, the reason why fear us is because the lack that they have of it,” Cannon said.

Nick Cannon says white people are “a little less,” “closer to animals,” “the true savages,” “acting out of a deficiency so the only way they can act is evil.” When does he get canceled? pic.twitter.com/vK3TBDW9i8 — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) July 14, 2020

“However they got the power, the lack of compassion – melanin comes with compassion, melanin comes with soul that – we call it soul. Like ‘soul brothas and sisters’, that’s the melanin that connects so that the people that don’t have it are, and I’m gonna say this carefully, are a little less.”

Cannon went on to say that because white people were not getting the “power of the sun” through dark pigmentation, they developed “low self-esteem” that makes them “act out of a deficiency so the only way they can act is evil.”

“They’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of a deficiency so therefore, the only way they can act is evil. They have to rob, steal, rape, kill and pillage in order to survive.

“So they’re the ones that actually closer to animals,” Cannon continued. “They’re the ones that are actually the true savages, and then they built up such this…conquering barbaric mentality.”

Many users on social media of all races condemned Cannon’s comments.

My quick reaction to Nick Cannon and his racism and bigotry. pic.twitter.com/a2akKqZxB4 — Cop With Attitude (@CopWithAttitude) July 14, 2020

Yikes… Nick Cannon has gone full black supremacist. This is 100% certified racist. 🤦🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/rGgVATPvNk — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 14, 2020

I don’t believe he should be cancelled simply for his views, but Nick Cannon should definitely be confronted. His rhetoric here is more than just prejudiced. It’s sickeningly racist, and if carried to its furthest implications, genocidal. — Phillip Gay (@phillipngay) July 14, 2020

Wow. Actual racism. — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 14, 2020

Privilege is being able to say something like this without fear of consequence. — BNJ (@brijo00) July 14, 2020

Cannon has not apologized for making these blatantly racist statements — but why would he? The media condones this type of rhetoric.

Notably, Cannon did apologize to the Jewish people for having Griffin on his podcast over his comments from 1989 where he claimed Jews were responsible “for the majority of wickedness that goes on across the globe,” a remark that got him kicked out Public Enemy.

