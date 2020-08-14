Nick Cave: "Political Correctness Has Grown To Become The Unhappiest Religion In The World"

Singer Nick Cave has denounced cancel culture and political correctness as “bad religion run amuck” in a thoughtful and insightful post in which he opines how society is being eroded by a lack of mercy.

The foreboding composer penned his thoughts on his website The Red Hand Files, urging that mercy is key to a society remaining “functioning and tolerant.”

“Mercy ultimately acknowledges that we are all imperfect and in doing so allows us the oxygen to breathe — to feel protected within a society, through our mutual fallibility.” Cave wrote, adding that “Without mercy, a society loses its soul, and devours itself.”

“Mercy allows us the ability to engage openly in free-ranging conversation — an expansion of collective discovery toward a common good. If mercy is our guide we have a safety net of mutual consideration, and we can, to quote Oscar Wilde, ‘play gracefully with ideas.’” the somber songwriter continued.

“Yet mercy is not a given,” Cave proclaimed, noting that “It is a value we must nurture and aspire to. Tolerance allows the spirit of enquiry the confidence to roam freely, to make mistakes, to self-correct, to be bold, to dare to doubt and in the process to chance upon new and more advanced ideas. Without mercy society grows inflexible, fearful, vindictive and humourless.”

“As far as I can see, cancel culture is mercy’s antithesis,” Cave urged.

“Political correctness has grown to become the unhappiest religion in the world. Its once honourable attempt to reimagine our society in a more equitable way now embodies all the worst aspects that religion has to offer (and none of the beauty) — moral certainty and self-righteousness shorn even of the capacity for redemption. It has become quite literally, bad religion run amuck.” Cave declared.

The singer, known for an eclectic musical catalogue ranging from punk rock to lovesick murder ballads, expanded on his opinion, noting that “Cancel culture’s refusal to engage with uncomfortable ideas has an asphyxiating effect on the creative soul of a society.”

“Compassion is the primary experience — the heart event — out of which emerges the genius and generosity of the imagination,” Cave wrote.

“Creativity is an act of love that can knock up against our most foundational beliefs, and in doing so brings forth fresh ways of seeing the world. This is both the function and glory of art and ideas. A force that finds its meaning in the cancellation of these difficult ideas hampers the creative spirit of a society and strikes at the complex and diverse nature of its culture,” Cave further gracefully explained.

It may be difficult to dismiss such elegantly expressed opinion, however hardcore leftists will no doubt found a way, likely by dredging up something from Cave’s distant past and immediately calling for his cancellation!

