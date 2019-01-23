Nick Sandmann Appears On Today Show, Stands Firm In The Face Of Vitriolic Propaganda

Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School junior whose face-off with a Native American elder on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial vent viral over the weekend, is defending his actions and insisting he showed no insolence during the confrontation.

However, the mainstream media has relentlessly pushed the narrative that Sandmann and his classmates were disrespectful to the Native American protesters despite video showing the opposite to be true.

Savannah Guthrie asked if Sandmann thought he owed anyone an apology and if he realized some people thought his “smirk” was offensive.

