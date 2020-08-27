Nick Sandmann Attorney Offers to Represent Kyle Rittenhouse

A lawyer who successfully represented Covington Catholic school student Nick Sandmann is helping obtain legal counsel for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with murder after defending himself from violent attackers in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Attorney Lin Wood on Thursday set out to seek a competent defense counsel for Rittenhouse, announcing the formation of a legal team for the purposes of dismissing the charges against him.

“These charges must be dismissed as video clearly shows justified acts of self-defense,” Wood wrote on Twitter Thursday.

“When dismissed, accusers should be held accountable & they should pay,” Wood tweeted, adding he would offer help to Rittenhouse pro bono, or free of charge.

Wood, who won settlements for Nicholas Sandmann against The Washington Post and CNN, also highlighted a tweet by Minn. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D), in which she labeled him a “white supremacist domestic terrorist,” likely indicating she could be included in a forthcoming lawsuit.

“Ayanna Pressley just got condemned to the World of the Blocked. She is no Elvis. And I am not a criminal defense lawyer but I am going to see what I can do tomorrow to help Kyle Rittenhouse. If a private defense lawyer steps up to defend him, please notify me of his or her name.”

Media commentator Mark Dice is also gathering defamatory tweets from prominent liberals and Democrats which could be of use in any potential libel, or defamation suit.

In another social media post highlighted by journalist Andy Ngo, a friend of the man Rittenhouse shot in the arm says he regrets not firing on Kyle, an important post that could be used to highlight the fact the teen fired back in self defense.

