Nick Sandmann Attorney Offers to Represent Kyle Rittenhouse

A lawyer who successfully represented Covington Catholic school student Nick Sandmann is helping obtain legal counsel for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with murder after defending himself from violent attackers in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Attorney Lin Wood on Thursday set out to seek a competent defense counsel for Rittenhouse, announcing the formation of a legal team for the purposes of dismissing the charges against him.

“These charges must be dismissed as video clearly shows justified acts of self-defense,” Wood wrote on Twitter Thursday.

If there is something I can do, Kyle will not need to pay me. God has blessed me with enough & enough is always enough. These charges must be dismissed as video clearly shows justified acts of self-defense. When dismissed, accusers should be held accountable & they should pay. https://t.co/QKG3b1frwD — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

“When dismissed, accusers should be held accountable & they should pay,” Wood tweeted, adding he would offer help to Rittenhouse pro bono, or free of charge.

I will be speaking with Attorney John Pierce later today about Kyle Rittenhouse. John has taken lead in helping form #FightBack Foundation. To help or provide information about Kyle, please contact John Pierce at [email protected] or @CaliKidJMP. Enough is enough. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

Michelle Malkin @michellemalkin is also assisting so please DM Michelle also. This young man needs & deserves courageous legal counsel who will fight for him. John is ready to do so & others will join him. The fight is for Kyle and for ALL Freedom Loving Americans.#FightBack — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

Wood, who won settlements for Nicholas Sandmann against The Washington Post and CNN, also highlighted a tweet by Minn. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D), in which she labeled him a “white supremacist domestic terrorist,” likely indicating she could be included in a forthcoming lawsuit.

“Ayanna Pressley just got condemned to the World of the Blocked. She is no Elvis. And I am not a criminal defense lawyer but I am going to see what I can do tomorrow to help Kyle Rittenhouse. If a private defense lawyer steps up to defend him, please notify me of his or her name.”

Ayanna Pressley just got condemned to the World of the Blocked. She is no Elvis. And I am not a criminal defense lawyer but I am going to see what I can do tomorrow to help Kyle Rittenhouse. If a private defense lawyer steps up to defend him, please notify me of his or her name. https://t.co/I6IVnKZ6JT — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

Media commentator Mark Dice is also gathering defamatory tweets from prominent liberals and Democrats which could be of use in any potential libel, or defamation suit.

Save all the tweets of members of the media, celebrities, and Congress defaming Kyle Rittenhouse. Not screen shots. Internet archive URLs. His lawyer Lin Wood (Nick Sandmann's attorney) is going to sue the sh!it out of all of them. #Go! — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 27, 2020

In another social media post highlighted by journalist Andy Ngo, a friend of the man Rittenhouse shot in the arm says he regrets not firing on Kyle, an important post that could be used to highlight the fact the teen fired back in self defense.

GRAPHIC: A friend of the man who rushed at the #Kenosha teen with a pistol and was shot in the arm has posted an update about his status. Doctors were able to save Gaige Grosskreutz's right arm. The friend says Gaige regrets not being able to kill the teen. pic.twitter.com/2gJmnnroTF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

