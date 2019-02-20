Nick Sandmann Launches Lawsuit Against The Washington Post For Defamation

Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann has officially launched a lawsuit against the Washington Post for defamation.

From Reuters:

A high school student from Covington, Kentucky, sued the Washington Post for defamation on Tuesday, claiming the newspaper falsely accused him of racist acts and instigating a confrontation with a Native American activist in a January videotaped incident at the Lincoln Memorial.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Kentucky by Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann, 16, seeks $250 million in damages, the amount that Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com and the world’s richest person, paid for the Post in 2013.

The lawsuit claims that the newspaper “wrongfully targeted and bullied” the teen to advance its bias against President Donald Trump because Sandmann is a white Catholic who wore a Make America Great Again souvenir cap on a school field trip to the March for Life anti-abortion rally in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 18.

The Washington Post said they “plan to mount a vigorous defense,” Reuters reported.

Wood tweeted about the suit on Tuesday:


Their press release says: “Lin and Todd will continue to bring wrongdoers before the court to seek damages in compensation for the harm so many have done to the Sandmann family. This is only the beginning.”

Sandmann’s lawyers announced last week they’ll also be suing Nathan Phillips for his “well documented” “lies and false accusations.”


