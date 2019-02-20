Nick Sandmann Launches Lawsuit Against The Washington Post For Defamation

Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann has officially launched a lawsuit against the Washington Post for defamation.

From Reuters:

A high school student from Covington, Kentucky, sued the Washington Post for defamation on Tuesday, claiming the newspaper falsely accused him of racist acts and instigating a confrontation with a Native American activist in a January videotaped incident at the Lincoln Memorial. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Kentucky by Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann, 16, seeks $250 million in damages, the amount that Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com and the world’s richest person, paid for the Post in 2013. The lawsuit claims that the newspaper “wrongfully targeted and bullied” the teen to advance its bias against President Donald Trump because Sandmann is a white Catholic who wore a Make America Great Again souvenir cap on a school field trip to the March for Life anti-abortion rally in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 18.

The Washington Post said they “plan to mount a vigorous defense,” Reuters reported.

Wood tweeted about the suit on Tuesday:

Every journey starts with a first step. The journey to achieve justice for Nick Sandmann will begin today. To borrow a phrase used by others – tick tock . . . — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 19, 2019

Keep in mind that the first step taken today is just that – the first step on a long journey. In the coming weeks & months, the agenda-driven mainstream & social media mob of bullies who attacked, vilified and threatened a child, Nick Sandmann, will be hearing our footsteps. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 19, 2019

Nick Sandmann was attacked, vilified & threatened by a mob of mainstream & social media bullies. Nick is now protected by a dedicated team of lawyers & staff who will work long hours to obtain justice for Nick & make sure that a lesson is learned that will never be forgotten. https://t.co/yu8zGAO6QR — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 19, 2019

In a span of three (3) days in January of this year commencing on January 19, the Washington Post engaged in a modern-day form of McCarthyism to claim leadership of a mainstream & social media mob of bullies which attacked, vilified & threatened Nick Sandmann, an innocent minor. https://t.co/L8RuZebrRd — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 19, 2019



Their press release says: “Lin and Todd will continue to bring wrongdoers before the court to seek damages in compensation for the harm so many have done to the Sandmann family. This is only the beginning.”

Here is the Complaint filed today against The Washington Post on behalf of Nick Sandmann. All members of the mainstream & social media mob of bullies who recklessly & viciously attacked Nick would be well-served to read it carefully. https://t.co/P3H4x0srlX — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 19, 2019

In this country, our society is dedicated to protecting children regardless of the color of their skin, their religious beliefs, or the caps they wear. Washington Post did not care about protecting Nick Sandmann. The Post just cared about being the first & loudest media bully. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 19, 2019

Washington Post recklessly ignored basic journalist standards because it was eager to advance its biased agenda against @realDonaldTrump by impugning individuals perceived to be his supporters. Nick Sandmann was perceived as an easy target. He is 16. Inexcusable on every level. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 19, 2019

Nick Sandmann is 16-years of age, 5’9” in height and weighs 115 pounds. The school field trip to the Nation’s capital was the first out-of-state trip Nick had ever taken without being with his family. He did nothing to deserve being attacked, vilified & bullied. Nothing. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 20, 2019

Sandmann’s lawyers announced last week they’ll also be suing Nathan Phillips for his “well documented” “lies and false accusations.”