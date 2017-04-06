Nielsen: Online news viewership jumps 33% in 2016, still growing

The huge wave of news viewers created by the 2016 presidential election continues to grow, busting all assumptions that they’d disappear after Inauguration Day, according to new Nielsen news viewership numbers.

Last year, viewership spiked 18 percent as adults spent an average of 73.5 billion minutes a week watching or reading news in 2016, said Nielsen’s latest report.

And it is still growing, according to Glenn Enoch, Nielsen senior vice president of of audience insights. ” Spoiler alert,” he wrote in his new report. “The year is starting with even more news viewing/listening/reading than the 2016 average.”

