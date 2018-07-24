Nigel Farage: Conservatives need 'more loophead socialists' like Ocasio-Cortez

British politician Nigel Farage, a longtime ally of President Trump, on Monday dismissed rising Democratic star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a “loophead socialist” who will ultimately do more to help the GOP.

“We need more people like her,” Farage said at a gathering of conservative high schoolers at George Washington University. “The more loophead socialists, the crazier — the crazier people that they put up for the other party, the better it’s going to be for you guys.”

Farage, one of the leaders of the Brexit movement, was asked by a student at the High School Leadership Summit presented by Turning Point USA about how to explain the “immorality” of “socialist” candidates such as Ocasio-Cortez, who won a surprise victory in a New York House primary late last month.

