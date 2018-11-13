Nigel Farage Demands Merkel Apologize For Disastrous Open Borders Policy

Former UKIP leader and MEP Nigel Farage demanded Angela Merkel apologize for ruining German communities with her disastrous open border migrant policy.

Farage reminded technocrats currently pursuing an EU army that the European Union was initially set up to stop German domination of the continent.

He then launched into Merkel, who was sat nearby looking on with a somewhat nonplussed expression.

“Mrs Merkel – you’ve had a long and successful career, but your political decision to open up the doors unconditionally is the worst decision we’ve seen in post-war politics in Europe,” said Farage.

“Is it not time at last to admit that you were wrong, is it not time for you to say to German communities and many others – ‘I’m sorry for what I’ve done to you and the problems I’ve inflicted upon you for many decades to come,'” he added.

Germany has been rocked with more shocking examples of migrant criminality in recent weeks, including the gang rape of a German teen by seven Syrians in Freiburg.

Back in September, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble told Germans to forget about the one million plus “refugees” who flooded into Germany over the past three years ever returning to their home countries, despite their presence producing a significant increase in crime, terrorism and sexual assaults.

Violent crime has risen over the last two years and 90% of it is due to migrants, according to the German government’s own statistics.

It was also recently reported that 67.1 per cent of all ‘sudden gang rapes’ were committed by foreign migrants.

A recent Emmid poll of Germans found that 66% of voters believe the country has gone downhill since the 2015 mass migration, while just 17% think the country has improved.

Another poll found that the anti-mass immigration AfD party is now the second biggest in terms of popular support.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Macron: France Existing Is Unpatriotic

Macron: France Existing Is Unpatriotic

World News
Comments
Trump Reminds French President: You'd Be Under Nazi Rule If Not For US

Trump Reminds French President: You’d Be Under Nazi Rule If Not For US

World News
Comments

Rabbi Warns New Israel-Palestine Conflict Could be Start of Biblical War

World News
comments

NGO exposed teaching migrants how to trick ‘f***ing stupid’ EU border guards

World News
comments

Brink Of War: Troops And Tanks Head To The Gaza Border After Hundreds Of Missiles Rain Down On Israel

World News
comments

Comments