Nigel Farage Demands Merkel Apologize For Disastrous Open Borders Policy

Former UKIP leader and MEP Nigel Farage demanded Angela Merkel apologize for ruining German communities with her disastrous open border migrant policy.

Farage reminded technocrats currently pursuing an EU army that the European Union was initially set up to stop German domination of the continent.

He then launched into Merkel, who was sat nearby looking on with a somewhat nonplussed expression.

“Mrs Merkel – you’ve had a long and successful career, but your political decision to open up the doors unconditionally is the worst decision we’ve seen in post-war politics in Europe,” said Farage.

“Is it not time at last to admit that you were wrong, is it not time for you to say to German communities and many others – ‘I’m sorry for what I’ve done to you and the problems I’ve inflicted upon you for many decades to come,'” he added.

Germany has been rocked with more shocking examples of migrant criminality in recent weeks, including the gang rape of a German teen by seven Syrians in Freiburg.

Back in September, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble told Germans to forget about the one million plus “refugees” who flooded into Germany over the past three years ever returning to their home countries, despite their presence producing a significant increase in crime, terrorism and sexual assaults.

Violent crime has risen over the last two years and 90% of it is due to migrants, according to the German government’s own statistics.

It was also recently reported that 67.1 per cent of all ‘sudden gang rapes’ were committed by foreign migrants.

A recent Emmid poll of Germans found that 66% of voters believe the country has gone downhill since the 2015 mass migration, while just 17% think the country has improved.

Another poll found that the anti-mass immigration AfD party is now the second biggest in terms of popular support.

