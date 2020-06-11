Nigel Farage Taken Off Air After Calling BLM a 'Far-Left Marxist Organization'

Brexit architect Nigel Farage is no longer hosting a radio show on the LBC after calling Black Lives Matter ‘far left.’

Farage’s contract with LBC was set to expire, but his sudden departure from the network sparked speculation that it was fueled by his recent comments that a “new form of the Taliban was born in the UK” in response to mass rioting and statue smashing and that BLM is “a far-left Marxist organization that wants to abolish the police and dismantle capitalism.”

“Nigel Farage’s contract with LBC is up very shortly and, following discussions with him, Nigel is stepping down from LBC with immediate effect,” the network stated. “We thank Nigel for the enormous contribution he has made to LBC and wish him well.”

According to Sky News:

LBC and its parent company, Global Radio, had been criticised for their employment of Mr Farage.

It came after the companies said they would observe a minute’s silence to mark the death of George Floyd in US police custody.

