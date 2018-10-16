Nigeria Says Muslim Insurgents Killed 2nd Female Aid Worker

The Nigerian government says a second female aid worker kidnapped earlier this year by an extremist Islamic group has been murdered.

The Information Ministry late Monday identified the victim as Hauwa Mohammed Liman, who worked at a hospital supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Liman and Saifura Khorsa, who also worked for the ICRC, were abducted in March during a raid on the remote town of Rann in Borno state, along with Alice Loksha, a nurse who worked at a health center supported by the U.N.’s children agency UNICEF. The women were kidnapped by militants with the Islamic State West Africa Province, a breakaway faction of the Islamic State-affiliated group Boko Haram.

