NIH Admits 5G Can Actually CREATE Coronavirus Within Human Cells

An international study shared on the National Institute of Health website found that 5G technology is absorbed by skin cells and can alter DNA in a way that actually produces coronaviruses within the human body.

The study, jointly produced by scientists from Guglielmo Marconi University, Central Michigan University and First Moscow State Medical University, claims that 5G millimeter waves stimulate DNA in a way that causes cell nuclei to produce coronaviruses.

“In this research, we show that 5G millimeter waves could be absorbed by dermatologic cells acting like antennas, transferred to other cells and play the main role in producing Coronaviruses in biological cells,” the study states.



David Knight breaks down the groundbreaking new NIH report that sheds more light on what the 5G/Coronavirus connection might be.

“DNA is built from charged electrons and atoms and has an inductor-like structure. This structure could be divided into linear, toroid and round inductors. Inductors interact with external electromagnetic waves, move and produce some extra waves within the cells. The shapes of these waves are similar to shapes of hexagonal and pentagonal bases of their DNA source. These waves produce some holes in liquids within the nucleus. To fill these holes, some extra hexagonal and pentagonal bases are produced. These bases could join to each other and form virus-like structures such as Coronavirus.”

“To produce these viruses within a cell, it is necessary that the wavelength of external waves be shorter than the size of the cell. Thus 5G millimeter waves could be good candidates for applying in constructing virus-like structures such as Coronaviruses (COVID-19) within cells.”

The study goes on to suggest that the cancer-causing qualities of 5G are due to how it alters DNA within the body.

“In another study, it was argued that 5G technologies cause great harm to human health. Cancer is only one of the many problems. 5G causes 720 (factorial) different diseases in human beings, and can kill everything that lives except some forms of microorganisms (12). To consider the effects of 5G millimeter waves on biological systems, we propose a model which describes the process of exchanging waves between 5G towers and host cells.”

As Infowars reported over 6 months ago, Wuhan, the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, rolled out 5G systems just weeks before the COVID-19 outbreak hit, with some scientists claiming that 5G’s effects on human cells can cause “flu-like symptoms.”

Concerns about 5G’s role with coronavirus were even raised by Hollywood stars like Woody Harrelson, who shared a study in April suggesting a “causal” relationship between 5G systems and the coronavirus.

Read the full study below:

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/WhiteIsTheFury/posts

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Sure 5G means more devices at mega-fast speeds, low delays and your personal files will instantly pop out of the cloud. But the 5G rollout is rife with so many issues threatening human health and civil liberties that it’s simply easier for the mainstream media to sell you a stack of positives rather than address the mountain of negatives.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!