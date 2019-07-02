Nike Pulls USA Themed Sneakers After Colin Kaepernick Complains American Flag is "Offensive"

Nike has pulled a line of patriotic sneakers to coincide with the July 4 holiday because Colin Kaepernick said he found the American flag design “offensive”.

Yes, really.

The company planned to release shoes featuring the Betsy Ross American flag with 13 stars in a circle, but nixed the launch because Kaepernick said that this particular version of the flag was flown during a historical period that included slavery.

“Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured an old version of the American flag,” the company said in a statement.

The shoes had already been shipped to stores before Nike pulled the plug at the last minute.

This is yet another example of how hysteria over “white supremacy” and the presidency of Donald Trump is prompting corporate America to behave in increasingly bizarre ways.

If a even a version of the American flag is considered “offensive” that what isn’t offensive at this point?

