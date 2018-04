Increasingly strident Nikki Haley announced the second round of sanctions against Russia on Sunday.

For the next 2 days the WH denied the sanctions, then Larry Kudlow deflected questions about them by saying Nikki Haley might have been confused.

She fired back, saying, “I don’t get confused.”

Who is this “NEVER TRUMPER?”

What are her connections to VP Pence?

Who is her assistant who’s allied with Koch brothers and Zuckerberg against Trump?