Nikki Haley Nukes The Grammys After ‘Fire And Fury’ Reading

Nikki Haley reacted like most Americans probably did when politics came up during the Grammys broadcast on Sunday night.

At one point during the biggest night in music, CBS aired a pre-taped bit in which several celebrities, including former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, read excerpts from Michael Wolff’s “Fire And Fury,” and it certainly didn’t sit well with the United States ambassador to the United Nations.

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

“I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire And Fury book killed it,” Haley wrote on Twitter. “Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”

Unfortunately, stunts like they pulled during Sunday nights Grammys have become the standard of award shows these days.

Read more