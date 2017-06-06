Nikki Haley warns US may pull out of UN Human Rights Council over 'anti-Israel bias'

US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the US is “reviewing its participation” in the Human Rights Council over what said is the group’s “chronic anti-Israel bias”.

The Geneva-based Council made up of 47 member countries is beginning a three-week session and Ms Haley said the US “sees some areas for significant strengthening” in the group.

The council’s critical stance of Israel has long been a contentious issue for the US, Israel’s main ally. Ms Haley has said in the past that Israel is the “only country permanently on the body’s calendar”.

The council’s members have taken a strong position against Israel’s continued occupation of territory seized in the 1967 Six-Day War, its treatment of Palestinians, and its building of Jewish settlements.

