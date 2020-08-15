Ninth Circuit Court Strikes Down California’s Unconstitutional High-Capacity Magazine Ban

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals voted Friday to overturn the state of California’s infamous ban on “large capacity magazines” that can hold over 10 rounds, finding that the law violated the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.

“California’s near-categorical ban of LCMs infringes on the fundamental right to self-defense. It criminalizes the possession of half of all magazines in America today,” the majority opinion concluded.

Judge Kenneth Lee noted “It makes unlawful magazines that are commonly used in handguns by law abiding citizens for self-defense. And it substantially burdens the core right of self-defense guaranteed to the people under the Second Amendment,” adding, “it cannot stand.”



Bad Ass Uncle Same joins Owen to discuss how American life has changed since the start of the pandemic and why patriots should take back their streets. The court decision has been celebrated by Second Amendment advocates as a major victory for civil liberties. Earlier this year, the Florida Supreme Court voted to protect gun rights by striking down a proposed “assault weapons” ban: The Supreme Court of Florida has struck down a proposed left-wing amendment to ban the possession of firearms deemed by gun control groups as “assault weapons,” citing “misleading” language in the proposal that did not distinguish between the weapon itself and the owner’s possession of the weapon. As riots ravage America’s cities and police forces are having their budgets slashed and ranks thinned, gun control measures are being advanced that would deprive law-abiding citizens of the right to self-defense. One such measure was prevented in Florida on Thursday. The Ban Assault Weapons NOW Initiative, which failed to receive enough signatures to be voted on in the 2020 ballot, was sent before the Florida Supreme Court to seek eligibility for placement on the 2022 ballot.

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Save up to 60% on our most popular items!