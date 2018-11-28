NJ Mulls Giving Illegals Driver's Licenses, Not Long After Expanding Voter Registration

New Jersey lawmakers are considering giving illegal aliens driver’s licenses, not long after the state enacted a law to expand voter registration rolls.

State legislators announced a bill that would allow illegals to apply for a license because, according to Sen. Joseph Vitale (D-Middlesex), they are “doing the routine activities that all families do.”

“If they don’t have a driver’s license, don’t have insurance and are driving a vehicle that isn’t registered, it creates a hazard on the road,” he added. “If you get in an accident with them, the damage may not be covered.”

“This will improve roadway safety, be good for the economy and allow undocumented residents to support themselves and their families.”

Another lawmaker, state Sen. Teresa Ruiz (D-Essex), said the proposal would “reduce their chances of encountering legal troubles while trying to make a living.”

It appears that Democratic lawmakers have a vested interest in keeping illegal aliens in their state.

On the other hand, GOP lawmakers blasted the proposal, stating that it provides licenses to people who “cannot prove lawful presence in the United States.”

Earlier this year, Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) signed a bill that automatically registers New Jersey citizens to vote when they sign up or renew their driver’s license.

Interestingly, according to the law:

If a person who is not entitled to vote becomes registered to vote pursuant to this section, that person’s registration shall be presumed to have been effected with official authorization, and the person shall not be deemed to have committed a crime under R.S.19:34-1. This subsection shall not apply to a person who knowingly and willfully makes a false statement to effectuate voter registration.