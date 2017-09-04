NK could 'wipe out' US economy by firing EMP into atmosphere

North Korea is poised to deliver a devastating blow to the United States economy with a series of high-tech electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attacks, which would plunge the world into chaos, claims the BBC’s foreign affairs editor.

North Korea has long boasted about its ability to bring down the United State’s financial systems and transport networks with a series of EMP attacks.

Politicians in the US are said to be alarmed by the growing threat of a high-altitude nuclear blast and the resulting electromagnetic pulse.

An EMP attack would fry the circuitry of mobile phones and wipe out online banking, food resources and the USA’s financial systems, resulting in a global financial crash, claimed Simpson.

