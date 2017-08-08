NKorea Responds: "Seriously Considering" Pre-Emptive Strike On Guam

Challenge accepted.

If Trump thought that his bluff would be sufficient to finally shut up North Korea, and put an end to Kim’s provocative behavior, well… bluff called because North Korea’s state-run KCNA news agency reported moments ago that not only did N. Korea escalate the tensions up another notch, but explicitly warned that it could carry out a “pre-emptive operation once the US shows signs of provocation”, and that it is “seriously considering a strategy to strike Guam with mid-to-long range missiles.”

From Reuters:

N. KOREA WARNS OF OPERATION ON SIGNS OF U.S. PROVOCATION: KCNA

N. KOREA SAYS U.S. WAR HYSTERIA TO BRING MISERABLE END: KCNA

N. KOREA CAN STRIKE BEFORE ANY U.S. PRE-EMPTIVE ATTACK: KCNA

N.KOREA SAYS IT COULD CARRY OUT PRE-EMPTIVE OPERATION ONCE U.S. SHOWS SIGNS OF PROVOCATION -KCNA CITING MILITARY SPOKESMAN

N.KOREA SAYS IT IS SERIOUSLY CONSIDERING STRATEGY TO STRIKE GUAM WITH MID-TO-LONG RANGE MISSILES -KCNA

N.KOREA SAYS STRIKE ON GUAM WILL BE CARRIED OUT IN A CONSECUTIVE, SUCCESSIVE WAY ONCE LEADER KIM JONG UN GIVES ORDER

Needless to say, with both leaders determined to keep escalating until the adversary folds, this seemingly inevitable military conflict will not have a happy ending.