NM Gov Attacks Citizen Border Patrol After 1,800 Illegals Cross in 24 Hours

Just days after Border Patrol apprehended 1,800 illegal immigrants in one day, the government of New Mexico and the ACLU are criticizing a citizen group patrolling the border.

“It should go without saying that regular citizens have no authority to arrest or detain anyone,” New Mexico’s Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham told the New York Times.

She also said it’s “completely unacceptable” that migrant families “might be menaced or threatened in any way, shape or form when they arrive at our border.”

Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of New Mexico sent a letter to Governor Grisham and Attorney General Hector Balderas on Thursday asking for the group of patriots voluntarily patrolling the border to be investigated.

Below is an excerpt of the letter in which they call the group, United Constitutional Patriots (UCP), “white nationalists” and “fascists.”

“Two nights ago, on April 16, 2019, an armed fascist militia organization describing itself as the United Constitutional Patriots arrested nearly three hundred people seeking safety in the United States, including young children, near Sunland Park, New Mexico. Other videos appear to show arrests in the past few hours.[1] The vigilante members of the organization, including Jim Benvie, who posted videos and photographs[2] of the unlawful arrests to social media, are not police or law enforcement and they have no authority under New Mexico or federal law to detain or arrest migrants in the United States. Their actions undermine the legitimate efforts of our state’s law enforcement officials to keep New Mexico families safe and they erode community trust. The Trump administration’s vile racism has emboldened white nationalists and fascists to flagrantly violate the law. This has no place in our state: we cannot allow racist and armed vigilantes to kidnap and detain people seeking asylum. We urge you to immediately investigate this atrocious and unlawful conduct.”

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas bashed the group in a statement, saying, “These individuals should not attempt to exercise authority reserved for law enforcement.”

A spokesperson for the civilian group, Jim Benvie, said the detention of illegals amounts to “a verbal citizen’s arrest,” which is basically a bluff used to stop border crossers until Border Patrol arrives.

“We’re just here to support the Border Patrol and show the public the reality of the border,” Benvie insisted, adding, “Border Patrol has never asked us to stand down.”

Infowars has covered UCP multiple times this week after they caught a group of over 300 illegals Tuesday night and another group of more than 90 on Wednesday.

Patriot border patroller Conservative Anthony will join The War Room Friday at 4:30 P.M. CST for an exclusive interview where he’ll discuss the latest footage he’s captured, including over 70 buses arriving at the border and a “lookout” drone used by smugglers.

At the 26:45 timestamp in the following video, a drone can be seen monitoring the border to ensure the illegals safe entry into the U.S. as they try to avoid Border Patrol or citizen patrols.

“Lookout” drones are frequently used to assist smugglers who sneak illegal immigrants into the country.

At the 26:30 timestamp, the next video shows what is reported to be a caravan of over 70 buses arriving into Anapra, Mexico in the middle of the night.

While the government of New Mexico has its scope set on United Constitutional Patriots, the group vows to patrol the border until President Trump’s wall is built.