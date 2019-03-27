NO BREXIT? NO COUNCIL TAX: Brexiteers In Sunderland Threaten To Withhold TAX Over May’s Brexit Delay

PROUD British Brexiteers in Sunderland have vowed to withhold Council Tax payments, unless Britain leaves the European Union on the UK’s planned Brexit day on March 29th.

In a show of force against the snivelling elites in Westminster, campaigners have painted graffiti across the North Eastern city with slogans that read: “No Brexit? No council tax! 29/3”

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, Councillor Amy Wilson said: “Sunderland City Council has no influence over decision making around the timing of Brexit – that is a matter for Central Government.

Local councillors have suddenly got off their backsides and have reacted with fury, obviously threatened with the prospect of having no taxpayer money to splurge.

