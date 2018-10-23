‘No Choice But War’ With Hamas, Says Israeli Defense Minister

Image Credits: IDF / Flickr.

Israel is left with no choice but to unleash a military action against Hamas militants, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has threatened.

The bellicose tirade comes amid reports the IDF are amassing tanks along the Gaza border.

“Wars are only conducted when there is no choice, and now there is no choice,” Lieberman told the parliament. Apparently anything less than the “toughest response” to Hamas is not being considered as Tel Aviv had “exhausted the other options.”

Speculation about a potential offensive on Gaza has been swirling for several days, as the IDF stationed around 60 tanks and armored personnel carriers near the Palestinian border in what may be the largest military deployment since 2014’s Operation Protective Edge.

That’s after an exchange of fire last week, in which a rocket from Gaza hit the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, damaging a house, while another fell into the sea near Tel Aviv.
The Israeli Air Force retaliated, killing one Palestinian and injuring several others.

Lieberman pinned the blame for the escalation on Hamas, a Palestinian militant faction that rules Gaza. He claimed that there is no popular uprising in Gaza and that Palestinians taking part in large-scale protests are on Hamas’ pay.

Palestinians say they are protesting of their own free will to counter Israeli oppression. Over 200 Palestinians have been killed, including medics and journalists, and more than 22,000 injured since border protests – the Great March of Return – began in March.

Israel has also intensified demolition of Palestinian villages in the West Bank to make way for the expansion of illegal Jewish settlements.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

US sticking to INF Treaty withdrawal, to be filed in due course – Bolton after Moscow visit

US sticking to INF Treaty withdrawal, to be filed in due course – Bolton after Moscow visit

World at War
Comments
Trump threatens to build up US nuclear arsenal until Russia, China 'come to their senses'

Trump threatens to build up US nuclear arsenal until Russia, China ‘come to their senses’

World at War
Comments

Canada Installs Underwater Chinese Monitoring Devices Near US Sub Base

World at War
Comments

Russia Signals Renewed Arms Race

World at War
Comments

Report: Trump To Exit Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia Next Week

World at War
Comments

Comments