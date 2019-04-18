'No Collusion - No Obstruction!': Trump Celebrates Mueller Report Vindication on Twitter

President Trump on Thursday morning hailed the release of the FBI Special Counsel’s report into Russia collusion with tweets celebrating his full vindication.

One tweet featured multiple instances where the president told reporters there was no collusion, a statement proven factual with the now-public results of the Mueller probe.

No Collusion – No Obstruction! pic.twitter.com/diggF8V3hl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

In another tweet, the president highlights the fake news media’s reaction of disbelief after they spent two years promoting the hoax only to come up empty handed.

As I have been saying all along, NO COLLUSION – NO OBSTRUCTION! pic.twitter.com/BnMB5mvHAM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

In yet another tweet, President Trump used a Game of Thrones font to send the message, “Game Over” to “haters and the radical left Democrats,” coinciding with the fervor over the final season of HBO’s hit series.

The president also tweeted:

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

and another message reiterating that the Mueller probe is “The Greatest Political Hoax of all time.”

The Greatest Political Hoax of all time! Crimes were committed by Crooked, Dirty Cops and DNC/The Democrats. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

With the report finally released and the president absolved of any wrongdoing, it remains to be seen when Attorney General William Barr will pursue indictments against Democrats who started and perpetuated the collusion hoax.