'No dancing': Saudi Concert Edict Stirs Ridicule

A “No dancing or swaying” instruction on tickets to Egyptian pop sensation Tamer Hosny’s upcoming concert in Saudi Arabia has triggered an avalanche of mockery and ridicule on social media.

Thousands of fans were taken by surprise when tickets for Hosny’s first-ever Saudi concert in the western city of Jeddah on March 30 came with the edict that dancing was “strictly prohibited”.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please fasten your seat belts,” one Twitter user said.

“The corridors and seats will be equipped with sway detectors. Anyone who thinks about swaying will be kicked out.”

