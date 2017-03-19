'No evidence of collusion' between Trump campaign, Russia

The chairman of a US congressional committee on intelligence said Sunday that he has seen  “no evidence” that President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia during the runup to the 2016 election.

Based on “everything I have up to this morning — no evidence of collusion,” said US Representative Devin Nunes, head of the House Intelligence Committee, speaking to the Fox News Sunday television program.

He made his remarks one day before FBI director James Comey is due to appear before his panel, facing lawmakers seeking answers about Trump’s potential Russia ties and the president’s extraordinary accusation of wiretapping by his predecessor.


