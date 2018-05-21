'No, I'm Not Over It': Hillary Clinton Still Can't Accept She's Not President

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she still can’t accept her defeat by President Trump.

“No, I’m not over it. I still think about the 2016 election. I still regret the mistakes I made,” Clinton told an auditorium of Yale graduates at its Sunday Class Day ceremony.

“I still think, though, that understanding what happened in such a weird and wild election in American history will help us defend our democracy in the future.”

“There are certain things that are so essential they should transcend politics,” she continued.

“Waging a war on the rule of law and a free press, de-legitimizing elections, perpetrating shameless corruption, and rejecting the idea that our leaders should be public servants undermines our national unity.”

“Today, as a person, I’m OK,” Clinton added. “But as an American, I’m concerned.”

Clinton has been having a difficult time coming to grips with reality since her unexpected loss in 2016.

She’s blamed her humiliating defeat on everything under the sun, including the mainstream media, former FBI Director James Comey, Trump’s “basket of Deplorables,” Russian bots, Brexit architect Nigel Farage, the DNC, WikiLeaks, Facebook & Twitter, Google, racism, misogyny, and Steve Bannon.

The only person not responsible for Hillary Clinton’s loss? Hillary Clinton.