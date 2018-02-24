No Jail Time for 'Frustrated' Asylum Seeker Who Swore to Carry Out Terror Attack Against ‘White People'

Image Credits: MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP/Getty Images.

An Afghan who threatened to commit a vehicular terror attack which targeted “white people” because he was frustrated waiting for his refugee status has been spared jail.

Ruzykhan Sayadi, 23, was sentenced to a community order for 18 months, rehabilitation activity for 20 days, and a curfew on Thursday, after being found guilty in late January of racially aggravated intentional harassment and causing alarm or distress, the Oxford Mail reports.

Oxford Crown Court heard that the Afghan had gone to the Citizens Advice Bureau to ask for help because of debt he had accrued when he told an advisor on August 21st, 2017, that he had grown frustrated with waiting to be granted asylum and made threats to commit a vehicular and/or knife attack akin to the Westminster and London Bridge terror attacks.

Sentencing Judge Ian Pringle QC said: “You became more and more frustrated about the situation you were in, the lack of asylum status you had.

