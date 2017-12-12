No Joke: Al Green Vows Another Trump Impeachment Vote

Less than a week after the House overwhelmingly rejected a resolution to impeach the president, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) has vowed that the House would once again vote on whether to impeach Trump.

“There will be another vote to impeach this president. There will be another vote because I will not stand by and watch this country, the country I love, be brought into shame and disrepute because of a person who is unfit to hold the office of president,” Green said in a House floor speech Tuesday.

“History will judge us all,” he added.

Green and other Democrats like Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) have been adamant about impeaching Trump despite repeated rebuffs by Democrat Party leadership not to pursue that path for fear of retribution in the 2018 midterms.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) issued a joint statement last week rejecting the measure before its spectacular failure in the House.

“Legitimate questions have been raised about his fitness to lead this nation. Right now, Congressional committees continue to be deeply engaged in investigations into the President’s actions both before and after his inauguration. The special counsel’s investigation is moving forward as well, and those inquiries should be allowed to continue. Now is not the time to consider articles of impeachment.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also called the move to impeach Trump “premature” last month.

“I would say that if you’re a congressman or senator and actually have to vote, you want to wait,” Schumer said.

“Let me put it the right way. There may be a time. It is premature. And to call for [impeachment] now you might blow your shot when it has a better chance of happening. It is serious, serious, serious. And so…[pause]…you wait.”

Nevertheless, Green introduced the measure in the House last week which failed in a stunning 364-58 vote.

The fact that Green couldn’t even wait a full week to announce a second impeachment vote highlights the left’s desperation to derail Trump’s presidency, which is also illustrated by the last-ditch pivot from the mainstream media’s failed Russian collusion narrative to the largely debunked sexual harassment claims against Trump.

