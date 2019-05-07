No Joke: CNN Asks How Black Royal Baby Will Be

Image Credits: Anwar Hussein/WireImage.

The news cycle was abuzz about Prince Harry and Mehgan Markle’s newborn boy Monday, but one talking point from CNN stood out, asking what color the baby would be.

In a piece about why the baby, born to an interracial royal couple, shouldn’t be treated as the next “Great Mixed-Race Hope,” CNN’s John Blake gives analysis asking, “How Black Will the Royal Baby Be?” and exploring why the baby is resurrecting “dangerous stereotypes about race.”

People on Twitter asked why the skin tone of the baby mattered, while others accused CNN of perpetuating the exact stereotypes they were trying to dispel.

With divisive articles like this, it’s no wonder CNN announced over 100 layoffs Tuesday, an indication the Fake News giant is crumbling as its ratings plummet.


Instagram to "Fact Check" & Remove Memes

CNN Headline Asks: "How Black Will the Royal Baby Be?"

