No Joke: CNN Asks How Black Royal Baby Will Be

The news cycle was abuzz about Prince Harry and Mehgan Markle’s newborn boy Monday, but one talking point from CNN stood out, asking what color the baby would be.

In a piece about why the baby, born to an interracial royal couple, shouldn’t be treated as the next “Great Mixed-Race Hope,” CNN’s John Blake gives analysis asking, “How Black Will the Royal Baby Be?” and exploring why the baby is resurrecting “dangerous stereotypes about race.”

People on Twitter asked why the skin tone of the baby mattered, while others accused CNN of perpetuating the exact stereotypes they were trying to dispel.

CNN pivots from Mueller Report to 24/7 Royal Baby Melanin Watch pic.twitter.com/8cihkwD1eW — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 7, 2019

"Commenters who are reinforcing these stereotypes" describes the article nicely. — CLA (@ConservativeLA) May 7, 2019

@_sheisfierce

“How black will the royal baby be?”

Jeeeezus – it’s not even Fox.

What they need is a chart like for toast. pic.twitter.com/aZqwKdox6l — Steve (@kerrblamazon) May 7, 2019

With divisive articles like this, it’s no wonder CNN announced over 100 layoffs Tuesday, an indication the Fake News giant is crumbling as its ratings plummet.