No Joke: Comey To Go On Speaking Tour To Talk About 'Ethical Leadership'

Former FBI Director James Comey will begin a speaking tour designed to hype up the “ethical leadership” he supposedly exhibited during the early part of the Trump administration.

Comey is joining the ranks of people like former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on the Washington Speaker’s Bureau (WSB) lecture tour. The lectures are expected to focus on the “moral compass” that guided his decision making during and after the 2016 presidential election.

“Throughout his decades-long career in public service, James Comey has been committed to doing the right thing – at the expense of partisan politics, popular opinion, and even personal friendships,” according to the former FBI director’s bio on the WSB website. The group is known for hooking Washington, D.C. sophisticates into the lecture pipeline.

Read more