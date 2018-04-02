No Joke: Kathy Griffin Calls Trump Family ‘Psychos’

Disgraced comedian Kathy Griffin, who was thrown into professional exile after brandishing a bloody severed head of President Trump, called his family “psychos” during a recent interview.

“I sent out a tweet the other day that was real honest, saying I didn’t know what my future was with this f—ing sonofab—ch coming after me and the clown car of a—holes,” Griffin told New York Daily News.

“Not to mention the family with the grown sons, Eric and Don Jr….They’re all psychos.”

Griffin faced severe worldwide backlash after she held up a mock severed head of the president in a video, which she later apologized for and then rescinded her apology soon after that.

She reemerged from nearly a year in exile to reboot her career with her “Laugh Your Head Off” comedy tour, which has sold out Carnegie Hall in 24 hours.

Griffin also made it clear that her relationship with CNN and Anderson Cooper was over after he distanced himself from her by condemning her bizarre stunt.

“He threw me under the bus, ding ding,” she said.