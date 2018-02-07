No Joke: Liberals to Protest Trump Parade by Laying in Front of Tanks

Liberal activists are planning to lay in front of tanks if President Trump holds a military parade.

Activist Arn Menconi issued a call to action Tuesday asking for volunteers to block tanks, à la Tiananmen Square, in order to challenge Trump’s “Military Authoritarian State.”

We now have nearly 50 Americans who have signed on to lay in front of the tanks if Trump brings out a Military parade. We are not an empire drifting towards extinction. Will you join us? Here's the call to action video https://t.co/gqxAoGJmAf

#TrumpParade #militaryparade — Arn Menconi (@ArnMenconi) February 7, 2018

“We now have nearly 50 Americans who have signed on to lay in front of the tanks of Trump brings out a military parade,” Menconi announced on Twitter Wednesday, comparing the event to 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing where Chinese citizens protested the Communist government’s brutal oppression.

I’ll be laying in front of the tanks if Trump brings out a Military parade. Will you?Un-Screwing Of America USA Nightly Posted by Arn Menconi on Tuesday, February 6, 2018

“We would go to Washington, D.C., if such a crazy and insane act occurred and we would lay down in front of the tanks, just like the heroes and the courageous students did in China in 1989,” Merconi stated on Facebook.

Menconi, a 2016 Colorado Green party Senate candidate, says he’s aware if he’s arrested he’ll likely be charged with a felony.

“In the next couple of days our voices need to be heard,” he said. “This isn’t a misdemeanor. This would be a felony charge under Donald Trump. This would mean being thrown in jail, just like the students in China.”

Other liberals on Twitter also melted down over the president’s proposal, predictably comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

Just a reminder….

Now he wants a parade…. Merica is in a world of S%|t folks…

Sieg Heil !…. Heil, mein Führer ! #TrumpParade #Twittler #TrumpNazi https://t.co/qza5ltkIpv via @YouTube — DJFlorek Photography (@DJFlorek) February 7, 2018

Mussolini and Hitler LOVED Military parades. As did Stalin. North Korea has always put on a big show. I guess Trump wants America to pay respects to old Bone Spur himself.. bigly. #justsayin #TrumpParade pic.twitter.com/dcZqQXW2Oy — Trumpgate (@Sunny2shoes) February 7, 2018

It's comedic. While US is in constitutional crisis, with WH and COP denigrating FBI, et al, a gov't shutdown looming…our childlike Prez wants a military #TrumpParade like they had in Paris?! Or Pyongyang, Moscow or Hitler's Germany. pic.twitter.com/rvjCE78ZQo — Nancy Bowman (@BowmanNancy) February 7, 2018

While White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders did confirm Tuesday the president had asked the Pentagon to “explore a celebration” of the military for the American people, she said the administration is currently brainstorming but there are no current plans or a date set.

