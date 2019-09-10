No Joke: Phoenix Hosts Doggy Drag Show

Last month, we warned you about deadly blue-green algae in lakes and ponds killing dogs across the nation.

Now, canines face a new challenge – what to wear on the catwalk.

An organization called Downtown Phoenix is hosting a “Doggy Drag Show” Tuesday night “complete with cocktails, kibble, a runway show and more.”

Dogs in drag? This is going to be pawsome! 🐾 Tomorrow is the third annual Doggy Drag Show — complete with cocktails, kibble, a runway show and more.🥂 Benefiting our friends at @AZhumane. ❤️ #dtphx Tix: https://t.co/8rYqyx0p1G pic.twitter.com/tWBRWdohVv — Downtown Phoenix (@downtownphoenix) September 9, 2019

“It’s time for your handsome doggo to bust out his finest dress and wig,” reads an event page.

While Drag Queen Story Hour and Drag Kids events aim to sexualize children, critics slammed the event for “dragging” innocent pups into the mix.

1969: 'in the future I bet we have flying cars, a cure for cancer, and other cool stuff' 2019:https://t.co/lN1CJQt6vg — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) September 10, 2019

If your dog or kid is Vegan or Drag, we know who's doing the deciding. — John Skjult (@skjultster) September 10, 2019

Dogs having as much say in this as the children. — Snow Shadow (@SnowShadowRPG) September 10, 2019

in the 60s we thought we were going to have flying cars by the 2000s — Scale (@Scale109) September 9, 2019

WTF is this shit? Meteor needed to hit the planet right now. — Seth Sorenson (@SethSorenson1) September 10, 2019

At least the Doggy Drag Show is for a good cause – proceeds will go to support the Arizona Humane Society.