No Joke: Porn Star Stormy Daniels To Debut Stand-Up Comedy Act

Image Credits: @thestormydaniels/Instagram.

Anti-Trump porn star Stormy Daniels is setting aside her pornography career to launch a nationwide comedy tour.

Daniels, AKA Stephanie Clifford announced last week on Instagram that she will perform a series of stand-up comedy shows, starting at the Joke Joint Comedy Club in Houston, Texas, later this month.

Daniels defended her decision on Twitter, saying she’d been writing “comedy material for over ten years.”

“I did improv with Tim Meadows and Upright Citizens Brigade in LA. I’ve acted alongside Seth Rogan, Paul Rudd, Danny McBride, Jamie Kennedy, Jason Segal & Courteney Cox. Once I did a little TV show called Saturday Night Live,” she said.

“Too bad I’m not funny or talented enough to try comedy,” she added.

The 39-year-old porn actress faded from the political spotlight after U.S. District Judge S. James Otero threw out her lawsuit against President Trump last October, and ordered her to pay his legal fees in an anti-SLAAP measure.

“No amount of spin or commentary by Stormy Daniels or her lawyer, Mr. Avenatti, can truthfully characterize today’s ruling in any way other than total victory for President Trump and total defeat for Stormy Daniels,” Trump attorney Charles Harder said in a statement following the ruling.

Twitter: 

On April 1st the UK will implement regulations to comply with the “Digital Economy Act”, an act designed to prohibit those under 18 years old from viewing online porn. Alex explains this is actually a scheme to track the population’s private habits, which is something the globalists have desired for decades.


