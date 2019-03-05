No Joke: Porn Star Stormy Daniels To Debut Stand-Up Comedy Act

Anti-Trump porn star Stormy Daniels is setting aside her pornography career to launch a nationwide comedy tour.

Daniels, AKA Stephanie Clifford announced last week on Instagram that she will perform a series of stand-up comedy shows, starting at the Joke Joint Comedy Club in Houston, Texas, later this month.

Daniels defended her decision on Twitter, saying she’d been writing “comedy material for over ten years.”

“I did improv with Tim Meadows and Upright Citizens Brigade in LA. I’ve acted alongside Seth Rogan, Paul Rudd, Danny McBride, Jamie Kennedy, Jason Segal & Courteney Cox. Once I did a little TV show called Saturday Night Live,” she said.

“Too bad I’m not funny or talented enough to try comedy,” she added.

The 39-year-old porn actress faded from the political spotlight after U.S. District Judge S. James Otero threw out her lawsuit against President Trump last October, and ordered her to pay his legal fees in an anti-SLAAP measure.

“No amount of spin or commentary by Stormy Daniels or her lawyer, Mr. Avenatti, can truthfully characterize today’s ruling in any way other than total victory for President Trump and total defeat for Stormy Daniels,” Trump attorney Charles Harder said in a statement following the ruling.

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

