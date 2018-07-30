No Joke: University Dean Forced To Apologize For Having Republican Friend

A University of Georgia professor was forced to apologize after congratulating a friend who happens to be a Republican candidate for governor, according to Campus Reform.

Davis, dean of the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at UGA, was a classmate of Georgia’s GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, and called him a “nice guy,” and “kind to a fault” in a congratulatory tweet following Kemp’s primary win last week.

“I went to high school with GOP guv candidate @BrianKempGA. We played YMCA ball from childhood. Politics be damned. He’s a nice guy, always was. Kind to a fault. He’s a friend, always has been, and will be when we’re old(er) and grey(er). That’s how this should work, people,” Davis tweeted last week.

But liberals went ballistic after Davis dared to extend any civility to a Republican, calling him a “racist” who “spews bigoted and dangerous rhetoric,” reported Campus Reform.

Davis caved to the leftist mob and deleted the tweet shortly after, but tried to explain he was simply “acknowledging a friend.”

He then issued an apologetic tweet days later, claiming he “learned so much” from the left’s misguided identity politics rhetoric.

“I’d like to apologize to anyone offended by my tweet shout out to Brian Kemp. It was ill-timed and poorly written. I’ve read and learned so much from you all and will endeavor to be more thoughtful,” Davis tweeted Friday.

The left has reached a point of insanity where even being associated with a Republican is enough to brand you a racist, sexist, xenophobic Nazi.