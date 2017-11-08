No Joke: USA Today Warns Of ‘Chainsaw Bayonet’ Mods On Texas Killer’s Gun

The internet ridiculed USA Today’s tweet featuring a graphic of possible AR-15 modifications – including a chainsaw bayonet – it suggests killer Devin Kelley could have used in the Texas church massacre on Sunday.

USA Today tweeted the animated graphic Wednesday, which began by showing an AR-15 in its “base form.”

A look at the gun used in the Texas church shooting. https://t.co/xdxIf5fR77 pic.twitter.com/sUY1mCCLZC — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 8, 2017

“AR-15 style rifles have many aftermarket options – some common, some rare,” it said in the animation.

The video then showed an array of over-the-top modifications added to the rifle, including an underbarrel 12 gauge shotgun and a chainsaw bayonet.

“Gunman Devin Kelley posted a photo of a rifle on Facebook before the shooting,” said text in the video.

“It appears to be a Ruger AR-556 with several modifications.”

The suggestion that criminals are running around with chainsaw modifications on their rifles drew ridicule from conservatives on social media.

This is perfect for the next Sharknado. 10/10 would buy. pic.twitter.com/sLIvLAI7m9 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 8, 2017

All that is missing now is my 20 gauge mounted bedazzler #ChainsawBayonet pic.twitter.com/dr5batFetZ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 8, 2017

#PossibleModifications I literally lost a $100 bet saying it was inconceivable the #FakeNews dunderheads could be this stupid. I forgot #Liberals never surprise you when you are looking for #FullStupid. pic.twitter.com/JKks4SpQat — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2017

Are you people freaking kidding me with this video?? A chainsaw bayonet??? https://t.co/ZRVGTlqmxg — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 8, 2017

Oh wow oh wow I thought this was a meme, I hadn't realized USA today actually posted this. CHAINSAW BAYONETS!https://t.co/gNwJzTuVkc pic.twitter.com/5TqWYJA5RV — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) November 8, 2017

You should've seen what the editor WANTED to go with… the Quadruple Chainsaw Bayonet Deluxe Enforcer. pic.twitter.com/9ls3xQxKTZ — Greg Tomlin (@TomlinMedia) November 8, 2017

USA Today attempted to backpedal on its video after social media tore it to pieces, clarifying “the shooter did not use a chainsaw bayonet.”

To clarify, the video shows both the shooter’s modifications, as well as other possible modifications. The shooter did not use a chainsaw bayonet. — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 8, 2017

This failed stunt by USA Today illustrates the Left’s lack of understanding about firearms and their attitude that guns are only meant to butcher innocent people and have no practical use in the real world for self-defense.

It’s worth noting that Kelley was stopped by an NRA member, also using an AR-15 rifle, who shot him in the leg and stomach which prompted Kelley to flee and later kill himself.

