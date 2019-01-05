No Joke: Washington Post Asks, 'What's So Wrong With Motherf--ker?'

A Friday-published Washington Post opinion editorial — written by Molly Roberts and entitled “What so wrong with motherf***er?” — dismisses criticisms of Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) derision of President Donald Trump as a “motherf****r,” framing concerns of “civility” as manifestations of “linguistic timidity.”

At a Thursday evening MoveOn.org-hosted event in Washington, DC, hours after her swearing-in ceremony as a congresswoman, Tlaib said, “We’re going to go in and impeach the motherf**ker.”

Democrat Rashida Tlaib during her first day as a U.S. Congresswoman: “We’re going to go in and impeach the motherf**ker.” pic.twitter.com/hG538ZOQlb — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) January 4, 2019

Roberts praises Tlaib — a self-described “democratic socialist” aligned with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Crotez (D-NY) — for articulating a “cogent case” of “the country in crisis” via the Trump administration.

“‘Motherf—er’ is filler,” writes Roberts. “It means little more than “someone more unpleasant than ‘unpleasant’ can convey.” Saying you grab women “by the p—y,” on the other hand, is truly damaging: It turns members of that gender into something to be played with. Calling immigrants an infestation dehumanizes them.”

