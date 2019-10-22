Tyranny! 2 Proud Boys Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison For Defending Themselves From Antifa Attack

Two members of the men’s group Proud Boys have been sentenced by a Manhattan judge to four years in prison for a physical altercation with Antifa that took place last year.

On Tuesday, 27-year-old Maxwell Hare and 39-year-old John Kinsman were found guilty of attempted gang assault, attempted assault and rioting because of the October 12 brawl.

The skirmish took place outside the Metropolitan Republican Club in New York’s Upper East Side where Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes delivered a speech.

A crowd of left-wing protesters awaited the Proud Boys as they exited the club following McInnes’ speech and even liberal outlets like Buzzfeed have been forced to admit the fight began when an Antifa member threw a bottle at the group.

Buzzfeed:

During the October assault, which took place after a speech by group founder Gavin McInnes, 10 members of the Proud Boys violently attacked four left-wing protesters after one of the protesters threw a bottle at the group.

In reality, there were six Antifa members charging toward three or four Proud Boys, but more Proud Boys came around the corner after the fight started.

In the video below, a group of Antifa members is seen waiting for the Proud Boys to come around the corner before throwing a bottle at them.

Alternate angle:

For more context, watch the full video of the melee below:

Many speculate the bottle thrown at the Proud Boys was filled with urine and it’s still unknown whether it was plastic or glass.

Antifa members are known for filling bottles with bodily fluids.

Providing further evidence Antifa was out looking for a fight that night, Buzzfeed reported, “In a separate incident involving the Proud Boys about 10 minutes later, three leftist protesters were arrested for allegedly attacking a man and stealing his backpack.”

Commenting on the chaotic evening, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes said, “There were two fights that night. Antifa started both.”

In total, 10 Proud Boys were charged in connection with the incident, with seven taking plea deals and one still awaiting trial.

Watch McInnes discuss the event in an exclusive interview on the Alex Jones Show:

Comments