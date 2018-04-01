'No More DACA Deal' Trump Booms, 'Must Go Nuclear' As 'Refugee Caravan' Approaches

Minutes after wishing Americans a Happy Easter, President Trump revealed a major shift in his strategy for pursuing an immigration deal with Democrats, and it’s one that Trump-supporters-turned-critics like Anne Coulter may finally approve.

In a tweet, Trump – who has been crucified so to speak by the conservative media for caving in and failing to obtain border wall funding – complained that US border agents aren’t allowed to do their jobs properly because of “ridiculous liberal (Democratic) laws” like “catch and release”. And with more “dangerous caravans coming” to the US border, “Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!”

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

As previously reported, over 1,500 Central Americans are on a crusade across Mexico in the hopes of being granted asylum at the U.S. border.

Setting out six days ago and marching under the slogan “Migrantes en la lucha” (“Migrants in the Fight”) during holy week, the caravan comprised mostly of Hondurans was organized roughly a month ago by the mysterious group Pueblo Sin Fronteras (People Without Borders).

Trump also accused Mexico of doing “nothing” to stop people from flowing in through the Southern border, saying “they must stop the big drug and people flows” or he will “end their cash cow, NAFTA.”

Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

What Trump is referring to is that, as noted yesterday, despite a majority of the Honduran migrants being in Mexico illegally, the caravan has not been stopped on its journey by local authorities, and people from Mexican towns along the way have been helping the refugees.

He also lashed out at the wave of undocumented immigrants “trying to take advantage of DACA.”

These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Of course, this isn’t the first time Trump has called for the Senate to implement the so-called “nuclear option” (allowing a simple majority to close debate on all legislation). Trump demanded that it be implemented just the other week while delivering his explanation for signing the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill. However. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has resisted such a move, fearing it could be brought to bear against the Republicans if the Democrats do win back control of Congress during the 2018 midterms.

Back in 2013, Senate Dems adopted the nuclear option for presidential nominations, a decision that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he regrets.

