‘No More Debates!’: Democrats Demand Cancellation Of Presidential Debates After Disastrous Biden Performance

Image Credits: Mario Tama/Getty Images.

The mainstream media has concluded that Democrat candidate Joe Biden shouldn’t participate in any more presidential debates with Donald Trump.

Anchors from CNN, ABC, CBS, and MSNBC were all in disbelief over how badly the debate went for Biden.

“That was a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper said.

“That was a shit show,” added contributor Dana Bash.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos called it the “worst presidential debate” he’s ever seen.

Tapper even launched into a diatribe about how a 6th grade girl burst into tears and fled during the debate.

Pretty soon the media and Hollywood concluded that Biden shouldn’t participate in another presidential debate with Trump.

Democrat operatives and reporters from The Washington Post, The New York Times, Bloomberg News all parroted that talking point on Twitter.

The next presidential debate is scheduled to take place in Miami, Florida on October 15, at 9:00 PM EST.

Twitter: 

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/WhiteIsTheFury/posts

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

President Trump catches Joe Biden in two lies about Hunter Biden and Ukraine.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Biden Gets Confused By Passing Train During Short Speech, Campaign Sign Falls In Front Of Him

Biden Gets Confused By Passing Train During Short Speech, Campaign Sign Falls In Front Of Him

U.S. News
Comments
Video: White BLM Supporters Flee From Black Trump Supporters in Cleveland

Video: White BLM Supporters Flee From Black Trump Supporters in Cleveland

U.S. News
Comments

Calls For Joe Rogan to Moderate Next Debate Intensify After Chris Wallace’s Disastrous Performance

U.S. News
comments

“He Shouldn’t Be Leading The Country”: Young Americans React To Video Of Biden Brain Freezes

U.S. News
comments

Chris Wallace Interrupted Trump 5 Times More Than He Interrupted Biden

U.S. News
comments

Comments