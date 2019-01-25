No One Buys CNN’s Claim that 'Hunch' Led Them to Stakeout Roger Stone Home

Cable news network CNN drew suspicion Friday after it was the first and only media organization on scene at political operative Roger Stone’s home, as the FBI prepared to carry out an early morning raid on the former Trump campaign adviser.

Producer David Shortell and the CNN PR team all credited “good instincts” and top notch journalistic detective work for having the foresight to station a news crew outside Stone’s home.

CNN’s ability to capture the arrest of Roger Stone was the result of determined reporting and interpreting clues revealed in the course of events. That’s called journalism. #FactsFirst https://t.co/71zu7RylxX — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) January 25, 2019

How CNN captured video of the Roger Stone raid: "The product of good instincts, some key clues, more than a year of observing comings at the DC federal courthouse and the special counsel's office — and a little luck on the timing."https://t.co/qZ8WLirXSV — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) January 25, 2019

But many conservatives on Twitter, including President Trump himself, were skeptical if not downright dismissive of CNN’s incredulous claims.

Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country! NO COLLUSION! Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2019

CNN cameras were at the raid of Roger Stone…so FBI obviously tipped off CNN…even if you don’t like Stone, it is curious why Mueller’s office tipped off CNN instead of trying to quietly arrest Stone;quiet arrests are more likely to be safe to the FBI and the person arrested — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) January 25, 2019

CNN explains how they obtained the video of the Roger Stone arrest… pic.twitter.com/3xZMIi6WEc — PolishPatriot™️ (@PolishPatriotTM) January 25, 2019

So the same FBI that’s magically never able to nail anything thing on the Clintons, “just happens” to show up with the king of manipulated fake news CNN in tow…to arrest a man for what? Maybe exposing how crooked the Democratic Party is? The Deep State is Real. #FreeRogerStone https://t.co/dKcd07oCyJ — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 25, 2019

I notice the FBI allowed a TV camera with bright light to embed in their "super secret" pre-dawn raid squad against Roger Stone (on process crimes) — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 25, 2019

If CNN is the only media org tipped off by the FBI to major arrests like Roger Stone, it exposes the bias of the investigation and should concern everyone. If a Hillary associate were arrested and only Fox News was there, it would set off everyone on the left. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 25, 2019

Roger Stone is innocent until Proven Guilty! I have a Question why did the FBI bring CNN with them ? Do the FBI usually call news reporters before they invade someone’s home?#RogerStoneArrested pic.twitter.com/ysuWYQQuzO — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) January 25, 2019

CNN has changed their story already. First they said it was "gut instinct" to send a crew to Roger Stone house. Now saying it was "unusual grand jury activity yesterday" Which is it? — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 25, 2019

The CNN / FBI RAID lets us play my favorite game, the one we played to bust the Covington hoax. Where is the footage from BEFORE the FBI raid? Look at the video. See how close CNN is? No one told them to move back. That is not, as LEO @johncardillo will tell you, normal. https://t.co/7oHNzMBrdQ — Mike Cernovich 🦍🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) January 25, 2019

I live in Ft. Lauderdale and have been on the phone with reporters all morning. None. Not one, except for a remote CNN crew, knew about Roger Stone’s arrest. That’s not gut instinct. I’d bet my last dollar they were tipped off. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 25, 2019

I guess it’s just a coincidence that Comey’s former assistant Josh Campbell works for CNN and they just happened to have a van at #RogerStone’s house at 6am. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 25, 2019

The FBI’s overly weaponized police raid with CNN’s tipped off coverage is proof this is all political theatre! Mueller is desperate because he hasn’t found a single count of Russian Collusion! #rogerstoneindictment — Millie Weaver (@Millie__Weaver) January 25, 2019

Trump tweets about Roger Stone raid, "Who alerted CNN to be there?" Just think! If you were president, you could haul the FBI director's ass into the Oval Office and ask him yourself. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 25, 2019

Anyone who has been following the Stone file knew the indictment was coming. The biggest shock here was the theatrics with which the arrest was conducted and the direct line between THE FBI & CNN. Absolute SCUM. https://t.co/J35FMpaHht — Faith J Goldy (@FaithGoldy) January 25, 2019

The crooked FBI colluded with CNN to broadcast an extremely heavy handed raid on a 66 year old man. This is demented. — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) January 25, 2019

I bet Buzzfeed wishes they had the connections to the FBI that CNN has. 😉 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 25, 2019

Oliver Darcy and CNN must think we are all credulous morons. 95% chance the FBI tipped off CNN! https://t.co/FqxGH5x7UR — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) January 25, 2019

Secrecy surrounding a search warrant is required to prevent the destruction of evidence before law enforcement arrives and to keep officers from being ambushed on arrival. That the FBI came in full tactical gear tells me they feared for their safety. Then why was CNN notified? — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) January 25, 2019

I have no opinion of Roger Stone. I’m horrified yet unsurprised that our deeply politicized FBI colluded with CNN for maximum publicity. This is what a modern police state looks like. https://t.co/iAFkYgcZHn — Dr. Milton Wolf (@MiltonWolfMD) January 25, 2019

.@CNN had a "Gut Instinct" about #RogerStoneArrest😂 I get a "Gut Instinct" that makes me want to puke every time I see their lies & propaganda So who's DeepThroat in the FBI now?

Should we call him/her DeepStateThroat? — David Knight (@libertytarian) January 25, 2019

CNN just happening to be at Roger Stone’s house is the fishiest thing ever. Jesus. pic.twitter.com/AeW3HsJHDW — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) January 25, 2019

CNN obtains footage of gunman behind the grassy knoll. Reporter was in place one hour before motorcade passed. Just a ‘hunch’! https://t.co/aB0S1UqVi8 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 25, 2019

Bullshit. The cops did the same to me by tipping off the press to my arrest. It's called a perp walk, and those are only ever done to send a message. Gut instinct my arse, they were tipped off. https://t.co/lkBVAnCZkw — Count Dankula🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CountDankulaTV) January 25, 2019

President needs to have the FBI director in front of his desk this morning explaining exactly why an American citizen was assaulted by a SWAT team with tipped off cable news cameras. He should ask for the written safety analysis that showed this was required. There isn't one. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 25, 2019

It’s not weird to ask questions when CNN was the only one to show up with a camera crew in the middle of the night one hour before the FBI did. https://t.co/4Rrhj284pz — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 25, 2019

And CNN is on hand to film the whole thing like it was ‘Zero Dark 30.’ I hope the FBI & CNN get an Oscar Nomination for this performance. 66 year old unarmed Stone in his pajamas waking up assault rifles pointed in his face. If they can do it to him they can do it to you. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 25, 2019

Watch Roger Stone’s interview with Infowars’ Alex Jones immediately after he posted bail: