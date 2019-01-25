No One Buys CNN’s Claim that 'Hunch' Led Them to Stakeout Roger Stone Home

Cable news network CNN drew suspicion Friday after it was the first and only media organization on scene at political operative Roger Stone’s home, as the FBI prepared to carry out an early morning raid on the former Trump campaign adviser.

Producer David Shortell and the CNN PR team all credited “good instincts” and top notch journalistic detective work for having the foresight to station a news crew outside Stone’s home.

But many conservatives on Twitter, including President Trump himself, were skeptical if not downright dismissive of CNN’s incredulous claims.

Watch Roger Stone’s interview with Infowars’ Alex Jones immediately after he posted bail:


