No One Listened to Corey Feldman when He Blew Lid Off Hollywood’s Pedophilia Problem

All of Hollywood is acting surprised that a powerful mogul like Harvey Weinstein, whom many considered a friend, was actively abusing young women on the proverbial casting couch for decades.

Some knew it was happening and didn’t say anything. Others, claim complete ignorance. But where ever the truth actually falls, Hollywood is in big trouble and its secret sins are quickly rising to the surface.

It’s better late than never, but it’s a siren call that has been sounded for years. One example is ‘80s child star Corey Feldman, who appeared in such classics as The Gooniesand Stand By Me. In 2013, he was interviewed by ABC News and dropped the bombshell of all Hollywood bombshells: pedophilia is a rampant problem and child actors are in danger.

But no one listened.

In that interview, Feldman said he was surrounded by older, powerful men as he navigated child stardom who sexually abused him and the other ‘80s Corey, Corey Haim. Feldman said his good friend’s drug addiction and sudden death in 2010 stemmed from the abuse during his childhood.

“I can tell you that the number one problem in Hollywood was, and is, and always will be pedophilia. That’s the biggest problem for children in this industry,” Feldman said in 2013.

“The casting couch even applies to children?” the reporter asked,

“Oh, yeah,” Feldman said. “Not in the same way. It’s all done under the radar.”

“Nobody talks about pedophilia,” replied the reporter.

“It’s the big secret,” Feldman confirmed.

“And it’s wide spread?” ABC asked.

“Oh, yeah. I was surrounded by them when I was 14 years old,” said Feldman. “Surrounded, literally, didn’t even know it.”

Sometime later, Feldman appeared on The View and then-co-host Barbara Walters had a very interesting reaction to Feldman’s claims. She couldn’t believe what he was saying could possibly be true.

“They don’t want me here right now,” Feldman told her. “They want me dead.”

Walters gasped and could only think of one thing, and it sure wasn’t the child victims:

“You’re damaging an entire industry!”

We could only be so lucky for the kind of damage Hollywood needs to suffer for these monsters to finally be exposed. The bigger question now is, are people finally listening?