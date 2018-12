The 30-year-old rapist of a young girl in Belgium will not be locked up in prison, newspaper HLN reports. Instead, he received a suspended sentence as he ‘has a clean record.’

A couple in Leuven was threatened by the African while they were making love on the stairs of the city’s town hall.

During the horrific attack, which occurred five years ago, the migrant assaulted the man and raped the girl at the same location.

Read more