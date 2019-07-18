‘No remorse on his face’: Muslim Cleric Confesses to Raping 9yo Girl in Indian Mosque

Police in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh [India] arrested a cleric who allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl on mosque premises while the local imam was away on leave. The cleric later publicly admitted his guilt.

Mohammad Ahmad was taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl having been hired by the mosque to teach local children the Koran. The alarm was raised by the girl’s mother who filed an official complaint with authorities.

Mohmmad Ahmed, a cleric at a mosque inside Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) premises was arrested for molesting a 9-year-old girl. Akash Kulhari, SSP Aligarh, says,"a woman filed a complaint that her daughter was sexually harassed by the cleric. He has been arrested." pic.twitter.com/KdCbQI8chL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2019

Speaking to local media, Ahmad admitted to the crime, saying the sexual harassment took place “four to five times” in a video shared on social media.

Reaction was one of outright revulsion, with many expressing concern that the accused showed no signs of remorse for his crime

“He don’t have any regrets or shame on his face,” wrote one user with a sentiment shared by many.

Ahmad was removed from his post in the mosque at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus and is being detained in a local jail pending trial. Police investigations continue.