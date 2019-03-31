'No Respect': Chris Rock Roasts Jussie Smollett Over Hate Crime Hoax

Actor and comedian Chris Rock said he has no respect for actor Jussie Smollett at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards Saturday night.

Rock, who was presenting the award for outstanding comedy series to ABC’s “Black-ish,” said he was told not to joke about Smollett but went ahead and ripped the actor anyway. He tore into Smollett, who was accused of faking a hate crime for his own gain, over the “Empire” star’s light black skin.

“They said no Jussie Smollett jokes,” Rock said. “Yeah, I know, but what a waste of light skin. Do you know what I could do with that light skin? That curly hair, my career would be out of here. I would be running Hollywood. What the hell was he thinking?

“You are known as ‘Jessie’ for now on. You don’t even get the ‘u’ anymore. That ‘u’ was for respect. You ain’t getting no respect from me.” Rock said to laughter.

