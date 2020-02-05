No She Didn't! Memes Rip Up Nancy Pelosi's Tantrum

Image Credits: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made herself the center of attention Tuesday night, when after President Donald Trump’s third State of the Union address she proceeded to tear her copy of his speech.

When asked after the SOTU why she tore up the speech, Pelosi responded, “Because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.”

The Democrat California rep’s childish temper tantrum – done in full view of cameras, but notably behind President Trump’s back – immediately exploded on social media, where it spawned several memes.

Political cartoonists also seized on the divisive moment:

WATCH: Alex Jones breaks down how Pelosi’s bizarre behavior during the State of the Union address is a sign that the Democratic Party is officially dead.

